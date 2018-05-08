Queen Creek district camps provide summer options for students

The Queen Creek Unified School District offers summer camps that include activities from badminton to swimming.
The Youth Athletic Program is a district initiative that provides year-round sports camps and clinics for students in grades K-12. All interested students are welcome and do not need to attend a Queen Creek district school to participate, officials stated in a release.
Instruction is provided by district athletic coaches in a variety of sports.
The summer offerings are badminton, baseball elementary camp, baseball middle school/high school training, cross country camp, football camp (K-7), football camp (high school), girls basketball camp, softball elementary camp, softball high school camp, swimming and weights camp.
Brochures for offerings are at qcusd.org/CommunityEducation. To register for camps and clinics, visit the registration page qcusd.ce.eleyo.com/.
Those interested also can contact Youth Athletic Program supervisor Ellie Hardt (ehardt@qcusd.org) for more information.
