Queen Creek district camps provide summer options for students

Basketball is one of the offerings this summer in the Youth Athletic Program of the Queen Creek Unified School District. (Photo/Queen Creek Unified School District)

The Queen Creek Unified School District offers summer camps that include activities from badminton to swimming.

The Youth Athletic Program is a district initiative that provides year-round sports camps and clinics for students in grades K-12. All interested students are welcome and do not need to attend a Queen Creek district school to participate, officials stated in a release.

Instruction is provided by district athletic coaches in a variety of sports.

The summer offerings are badminton, baseball elementary camp, baseball middle school/high school training, cross country camp, football camp (K-7), football camp (high school), girls basketball camp, softball elementary camp, softball high school camp, swimming and weights camp.

Brochures for offerings are at qcusd.org/CommunityEducation.  To register for camps and clinics, visit the registration page qcusd.ce.eleyo.com/.

Those interested also can contact Youth Athletic Program supervisor Ellie Hardt (ehardt@qcusd.org) for more information.

 

