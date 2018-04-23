Queen Creek football to host parent meeting

The Queen Creek High School football team is hosting a parents meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 in the Queen Creek High School cafeteria.
The team is inviting parents of both returning and new players, according to a press release.
Parents will have the chance to meet the Head Coach Travis Schureman and his staff. In turn, coaches will provide information about spring football, 7-on-7 summer tournaments and football camp, a release states.
The meeting will also provide information on the teams upcoming golf tournament, which the release says is the team’s biggest fundraiser of the year, sponsorship information, opportunities for players to earn credits that can go toward camp fees and other plans for the upcoming season.
Coaches will also be accepting freshman spring camp forms as well as any sponsorships and golf tournament donations.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 10-2 season in 2017, where they made it to the state quarterfinals and lost to Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep in overtime.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.