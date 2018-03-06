Queen Creek High School baseball posts early season wins

The Queen Creek High School baseball team has started its season where it left off last year.
The team had outscored its opponents 39-6 this year, going 4-1 outside the region, prior to Tuesday’s game at Sunnyslope.
Under first-year head coach Mikel Moreno, the Bulldogs finished the 2017 season with 24 wins and five losses. At 11-4 in the region, Queen Creek also won the region regular-season championship.
The team returns a number of its players from last year, led by Ryan Dobbs and Danny Marshall, who began the season as Queen Creek’s most experienced pitcher.
Sophomore Jacob Berry is returning after hitting .354 with 24 RBI in his freshman season. Seniors Kevon Jackson and Colton Cassinelli hit over .300
with 17 and 22 RBI, respectively, last season.
Mr. Moreno said his team lacks the experience of the 2017 squad, losing nine seniors to graduation.
“Our goals are always the same,” the coach said. “We want to compete and execute to the best of our ability.”
Regional play for the Bulldogs begins 4 p.m., Thursday, March 29, at Mesquite.
The Queen Creek Independent is delivered weekly