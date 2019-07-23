Queen Creek Little League wins Arizona state championship

The Queen Creek Little League 8- to 10-year-old champions. (Submitted photo)

Queen Creek Little League beat Anthem and won the state championship in the 8- to 10-year-old category on July 20.

“Of all the districts in Arizona, Queen Creek was the only undefeated team in the state. Queen Creek advanced to the state tournament after beating Gilbert to win the Gilbert Area District back in June,” according to a release.

“They beat Anthem in the championship game — which is part of the Phoenix metro District — Saturday night to win the state championship,” the release states.

