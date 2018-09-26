Queen Creek resident Braydon Rogers wins elite travel baseball MVP award

The Wilson Premier Classic recently wrapped and Braydon Rogers of Queen Creek took home the 2021 MVP award.

More than 50 teams from 24 elite travel baseball clubs in America faced-off at the invitation-only baseball tournament Sept. 14–17 at the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals Spring Training complex, according to a release.

The event featured national championship travel ball teams, D1 prospects and projected top-draft picks, according to the release.

“The Classic is the marquee tournament in the Wilson Premier event program and has quickly become a must-attend event for high-level prospects, college recruiters and pro scouts,” Wilson Premier Baseball National Director Matthew Bliven said in the release.

“The most talented players across the country from the 2019, 2020 and 2021 graduating classes all playing in a single location is extremely desirable to talent evaluators everywhere. The rosters are full of future professional and collegiate baseball players; the caliber of talent is unmatched,” he said in the release.

For more information, go to visiting WilsonPremierBaseball.com.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.