Queen Creek softball team opens home season March 9

The Queen Creek High School softball team will open its home season Friday, March 9, against Poston Butte.
The home opener follows four regular season away games for the Bulldogs, which last year made its best run in the state tournament since winning the state championship in 1990.
Head coach Stephanie Mejia took her team to a semifinal appearance in her third year at Queen Creek. The Bulldogs played out of the losers bracket and defeated the No. 2-ranked team in the tournament to advance to the semifinal game, losing to Sahuaro 3-1.
Queen Creek lost four seniors from last year’s roster, and the 2018 team includes six freshmen.
“Our goal this year is to win region and make a good run at state again,” said Ms. Mejia.
The coach said the team is strong in three areas: speed, hitting and pitching and will need all three to work together to be able to compete in the 5A San Tan Region.
Seniors Millie Parra and Julia Heitz and juniors Jaylei Brechler, Kaylee Joyce and Savannah Morales lead this year’s team into the season, and the coach is expecting contributions from sophomore Maria Valenzuela and freshmen Brianna Brooks, Brandi Ayala and Ana Berger.
Five players are returning from last year’s roster, including senior pitcher Julia Heitz.
