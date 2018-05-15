Queen Creek student-athletes earn all-region recognitions

Azpreps365.com released its all-region recognitions and several Queen Creek High School student-athletes made the cut.
Queen Creek plays in 5A’s San Tan Region and had student-athletes from baseball, softball and boys volleyball earn a spot on the list.
Senior Kevon Jackson and sophomore Jacob Berry earned first-team all-region honors while senior Colton Cassinelli earned second-team honors in baseball.
The Queen Creek baseball team finished with a 21-9 overall record (3-5 in region) and made it to the third round of the double-elimination playoffs.
In softball, seniors Julia Heitz and Millie Parra as well as juniors Savannah Morales and Jaylei Brechler earned first-team all-San Tan honors, Junior Kaylee Joyce and freshman Brianna Brooks earned second-team honors while freshmen Paige Salazar and Brandee Ayala earned honorable mentions.
The Bulldogs finished with a 17-15 overall record (4-4 in region) and fell in the opening round of the playoffs.
Senior Caleb Caudill was the lone representative from the Bulldog boys volleyball team to earn first-team honors while senior Riley Peterson earned second-team recognition. Seniors Steven Meyers and Braxton Hamblin as well as junior Dallin Glad earned all-region honorable mention.
The Bulldogs finished with an overall record of 16-17 and a 6-2 region record. They lost in the play-in round after garnering a No. 11 overall seed.
