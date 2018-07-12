Registration opens July 21 for Queen Creek fall recreation classes

Registration for the town of Queen Creek’s fall session of recreation classes opens Saturday, July 21, for town residents, and Monday, July 30, for non-residents.

“Offering an exciting variety of preschool, youth, teen and adult classes ranging from one-day workshops to monthly programs, there is something for everyone,” according to a release.

A 16-page brochure of the parks and recreation classes and events is at http://sections.iniusa.org/index.php?sortby=paper&paper=Queen+Creek+Independent.

Registrations are accepted via options listed below:

• Online (credit card): Registration accepted online at QueenCreek.org/Recreation. Note that an ActiveNet account needs to be established and approved before registration can be completed online.

• Walk-In (cash, check, credit card, money order, travelers check). Bring registration form and full payment to the Recreation Services office, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays.

• Mail (checks only, payable to town of Queen Creek). Send completed form and full payment to: Town of Queen Creek 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142.

Visit QueenCreek.org/Recreation to learn more.

