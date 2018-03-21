Roots N’ Boots Rodeo pays out more than $29,700

Winners of the March 16-18 Roots N’ Boots Rodeo, a Queen Creek signature event, shared a combined payout of $29,721, according to the results from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The rodeo was held at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road.
According to the rodeo association’s website, http://www.prorodeo.com, the winners were:
- All-around cowboy: Seth Hall, $855, tie-down roping and team roping.
- Bareback riding: 1. Logan Corbett, 81 points on Salt River Rodeo’s Gangster, $696; 2. Zack Brown, 79.5, $522; 3. (tie) Kyle Charley and Jared Green, 78, $261 each.
- Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Wyatt Lindsay, Tim Robertson and Tyke Kipp, 4.8 seconds, $790 each; 4. Denver Roy, 4.9, $263.
- Team roping: 1. Edward Hawley Jr./Myles John, 5.5 seconds, $1,397 each; 2. Aaron Tsinigine/Jake Minor, 6.2, $1,156; 3. Nate Singletary/Tom Bill Johnson, 6.4, $915; 4. Jaguar Terrill/Sid Sporer, 6.7, $674; 5. Brock Hanson/Jordan Olson, 7.3, $434; 6. Travis Bard/Clinton Teller, 8.0, $241.
- Saddle bronc riding: 1. Tim Ditrich, 80 points on Salt River Rodeo’s Smoke Ring, $726; 2. Jay Joaquin, 79, $544; 3. (tie) Will Centoni and Cody Martin, 76, $272 each.
- Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Seth Hall and Logan Bird, 9.0 seconds, $855 each; 3. Murray Pole, 10.1, $489; 4. (tie) Raulie Hurtado Jr and Joseph Parsons, 10.2, $122 each.
- Barrel racing: 1. Susan Siggins, 16.72 seconds, $1,289; 2. Leia Pluemer, 16.76, $1,105; 3. Haley Wolfe, 16.79, $921; 4. Lori Todd, 16.85, $798; 5. Mariah Mannering, 16.87, $614; 6. Falena Hunter, 16.88, $491; 7. Rebecca Kenner, 17.01, $368; 8. (tie) Lynette Brodoway and Sharon Harrell, 17.02, $215 each; 10. Kyla Simmons, 17.06, $123.
- Bull riding: * 1. Joseph McConnel, 86.5 points on Salt River Rodeo’s Big Jake, $1,884; 2. Cody Strite, 80, $1,605; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Other organizations and people from the rodeo:
- Stock contractor was Salt River Rodeo.
- Rodeo secretary: Sherry Rice-Gibson.
- Officials: Jeff Dorenkamp and Chuck Hoss.
- Timers: Mary Borgen and Nancy Dorenkamp.
- Announcer: Dan Fowlie.
- Specialty act: Mark Swingler.
- Bullfighters: Luke Kraut and Clifford Maxwell.
- Clown/barrelman: Mark Swingler.
- Flankmen: Kaylee Billingsley, Jerry Dorenkamp and Cody Resor.
- Chute boss: Jerry Dorenkamp.
- Pickup men: Tanner Resor and Cody Resor.
- Music director: Chuck Lopeman.
