USAC Southwest Sprint Car series May 19 at Arizona Speedway

The USAC Southwest Sprint Car series returns Saturday, May 19, for the Eighth Annual Robert Horne Ford night at Arizona Speedway. It is at 48700 N. Ironwood Drive in San Tan Valley, within ET Motopark, 5 miles south of U.S. Highway 60.

Last time to the speedway, Tye Mihocko was the first to cross the checkers with a last-lap pass on Charles Davis Jr. to pick up his first USAC Series win, according to a release.

Only 49 points behind the leader, Mr. Davis Jr., Mr. Mihocko will try to build from the victory as the series nears the half-way point of 2018.

Coming into Saturday night, multi-time winner Mr. Davis Jr. leads the Southwest division with Mr. Mihocko, Mike Martin, Michael Curtis and Josh Pelkey rounding out the top five, according to the release.

IMCA Sport Mods will also be in action along with Modlites and Robert Horne Ford Bombers, according to the release.

Action begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 19, with grandstands opening at 5 p.m. and pits opening at 4 p.m.

Cost of admission is $15 for adults, kids 11 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for adults, $15 for kids 7-11 and free for kids 6 and under.

For information, call 480-926-6688 or go to www.ArizonaSpeedway.net. Follow the business at www.Facebook.com/ArizonaSpeedway.