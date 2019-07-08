Water features at Queen Creek splash pad

The Queen Creek splash pad in Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road, is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. May-August.
It is also open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. September-October and March-April, and closed November-February.
The 4,000-square-foot water attraction features various above-ground water features.
Splash pad rules
Splash pad rules, according to queencreek.org, include:
- Keep all animals outside the fenced splash pad area (except service animals).
- An adult must accompany children under 12; no child is to be left unattended.
- Individuals engaging in running, horseplay, profane language or unsafe/disruptive behavior will be asked to leave the splash pad play area.
- The splash pad is treated, recirculated water. Please do not drink.
- Infants and toddlers must wear a swim diaper.
- Food, drinks or gum are not permitted on the splash pad itself.
- The splash pad area is designated as a tobacco-free zone.
- Proper attire must be worn at all times. Street shoes are prohibited. Sandals, flip flops or appropriate deck wear is recommended.
- The shade structures and seating are to be shared when not reserved. For more information on reserving a shade structure, call Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Department at 480-358-3700.
The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.